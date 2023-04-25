Sarkodie Challenges Shatta Wale To Boxing Match

Rapper Sarkodie has reportedly thrown a boxing challenge to Shatta Wale, hoping he will beat the controversial dancehall act to a pulp.

According to adomonline, he jovially threw the challenge at a boxing event at the Bukom Boxing Arena where he was a special guest.

This was after a fan enquired if he indeed tried boxing before his music career.

“I was a boxer; if you want to know if that’s true, organize a bout between myself and Shatta Wale and find out the result,” he said.

Kind courtesy of the reception he received and the turnout of the event, the self-acclaimed Ghana music landlord pledged support for the combat sport.

“This is an incredible energy, I will definitely want to be a part of this. It’s a culture I wanna be a part of. I wanna be able to come here more and more often I appreciate the love.”