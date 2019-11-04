Kumasi Police Hunt For MP Attackers

Kennedy Kankam

POLICE IN Kumasi have launched a manhunt for a masked gang that threatened the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Kennedy Kankam during a robbery at his residence in Kumasi.

The legislator and his family were said to have been held hostage for three hours by three men who forced their way into his house around 1:00 am on Sunday, and later escaped with cash, laptops and a Toyota Landcruiser.

Spokesman for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said the MP and his family were uninjured but left in a very distressed state.

“This was a horrific experience for anyone to endure and therefore it is important that we trace the persons responsible,” he stated.

According to ASP Ahianyo, the unidentified men scaled a wall into the MP’s compound and gained access into the bedroom with the use of a metal cutter.

The police spokesman indicated that the MP’s Landcruiser vehicle had since been retrieved after the suspected robbers abandoned it at Kwadaso Dwenase.

Investigations are underway to arrest the perpetrators of the crime, he added.

BY Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi