Kumasi Robber Grabbed At Hospital

A suspected armed robber, Rahuff Mohammed, who fled with gunshot wounds after a shootout with police at Oforikrom in Kumasi, has been arrested.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kwasi Mensah-Duku, said the suspect was dropped off at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical attention with the help of an accomplice.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kumasi yesterday, the police chief indicated that Rahuff and his gang, on October 12, 2019, attacked and robbed a resident of Anloga who placed a call to the police for assistance.

He stated that Rahuff and his two other accomplices, Baba Musa and Silencer, opened fire on the police when the law enforcement officers pulled over at the scene.

COP Mensah-Duku said the officers also returned fire, but the suspects managed to escape with GH¢1,500 cash and an Iphone 7X belonging to the victim.

On the following day, the police commander narrated further that police received information from authorities at KATH that a man had been dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to him, suspect Rahuff was identified by the victim when officers proceeded to KATH. He is currently receiving treatment under police guard.

COP Mensah-Duku appealed to the public to assist the police with information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the other two members of the gang.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi