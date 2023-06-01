Kurt Calls For Time, Patience

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt ES Okraku, has appealed to the football populace to be patient with the Black Stars.

He said in the current crop of the Black Stars and its technical team, lies great potential and quality.

The FA boss said his outfit is developing a very good team, which he believes is a process which calls for time and patience.

And responding to the team’s prospects on SuperSport recently, he said, “…I am very confident we are developing a very good team, it is a process, it takes time.

“The collection of intangible assets we do have, the collection of the technical team that gives us the needed confidence and energy to look into the immediate future with hope, we do have.”

However, he stated if there was anything the team lacks, it is time and patience.

“What the team lacks is time and patience, quality, we have, quality technical team we do have, we just need time and patience and they will deliver.

“I believe if Ghanaians stay with this team, they will go places,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chris Houghton has named a 24-man squad for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against their Madagascan counterparts on June 16.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum