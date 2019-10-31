Kurt Meets Nana

President Akufo-Addo welcoming Kurt Okraku to the Jubilee House

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the newly elected President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, to follow the very principles that saw his election to the position.

He believes that is the best way the new FA boss can achieve whatever goals he has set for himself.

The President gave the advice when Mr. Okraku, who happens to be the owner of Owner of Dreams FC, called on him at the Jubilee House (presidency) in Accra yesterday.

The President said he was impressed with the attitude of transparency and accountability that underpinned his campaign and subsequent rise to the high position of GFA President, with a charge to “stay true to your own principles.”

“I think there are two types of people in this world; there are those who walk to the sound of other people’s drums and those who walk to the sound of their own drums. I prefer those who walk to the sound of their own drums. So listen to yourself and make sure that the decisions that you are going to make are decisions that are in consonance with your understanding of what is best for Ghana football,” the President said.

The President assure the FA boss that “so long as I am in the seat, you have unalloyed support about the way you want to take Ghana football.”

Mr. Okraku thanked the President for his kind words and assured the President that he would lead a transparent administration whilst counting on government support.

“It is my individual promise to work closely with government to ensure that we deliver our sports and make it consumable again,” he said.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent