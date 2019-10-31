Appiah Names Squad Against Bafana Bafana, Sao Tome

Black Stars

Black Stars Head Coach, Kwesi Appiah, has named a 23-man squad for two 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying matches to be played next month.

Ghana will host Bafana Bafana of South Africa at home on Thursday, November 14, at the Cape Coast Stadium, before travelling to São Tomé and Príncipe to face them on Monday, 18th November.

Coach Appiah has handed call ups to a number of players including former Hearts of Oak forward Torric Jibril, Spain based duo Iddrisu Baba and Mohammed Salisu, as well as German based Christopher Antwi Adjei.

Captain Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, Richard Ofori, Felix Annan and Andy Yiadom, who were all in the Black Stars squad that featured in the last AFCON tournament in Egypt, have all been named in the squad, with Harrison Afful also making a return to the squad.

The Black Stars are expected to begin training in Cape Coast from Monday 11 November 2019, with the team expected to hold one training session a day.

The Black Stars are in Group C of the qualifiers alongside South Africa, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Sudan for the tournament which will be staged in Cameroon in 2021.

Black Stars squad for AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa & São Tomé and Príncipe:



GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Razak Abalora (Azam FC, Tanzania).

DEFENDERS: Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Lumor Agbenyenu (Real Mallorca, Spain), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy), Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid, Spain).

MIDFIELDERS: Samuel Owusu (Al Fahya, Saudi Arabia), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca, Spain), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn, Germany).

FORWARDS: Andre Ayew (Swansea, England), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Torric Jibril (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Shafiu Mumuni (Ashgold).

Mourinho For Arsenal Job?



Jose Mourinho would be interested in the Arsenal manager’s job if it became available, sources have told ESPN FC.

Boss Unai Emery is coming under increasing pressure at the Emirates, following a mixed start to the season.

There are no immediate plans to dismiss the Spaniard, who takes his team to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday, but Mourinho would be open to talking to the club if the position became vacant.

Mourinho is based in London after being sacked by Manchester United almost a year ago.

The 56-year-old, who has also been linked with a return to Real Madrid, has been working as a pundit but has made no secret of his desire to return to management.

The chance to win trophies with three Premier League clubs would appeal to Mourinho, who won three titles with Chelsea, but he would need assurances that the conditions were suitable to allow a serious challenge at silverware.

Akonnor Replaces Tanko?

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor, is set to take over from Ibrahim Tanko as Black Stars assistant coach, according to local media reports.

Akonnor is reportedly expected to receive an official contract before Black Stars start their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign next month.

The move is to allow Ibrahim Tanko focus on his role as head coach of the Black Meteors as he prepares the team for the U-23 AFCON in Egypt.

If everything goes through, Akonnor will be on the bench when Ghana plays South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Akonnor was recently shortlisted for the Guinea national team job only to miss out narrowly.

This is after he parted ways with Asante Kotoko few weeks after winning the NC Special Cup tier I trophy.

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com