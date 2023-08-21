Kwabena Agyepong Ready For NPP Super Delegates Confab

Presidential hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has been on a nine-day tour of the country, engaging with delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the Super Delegates Conference on Saturday.

The conference is scheduled for Saturday, August 26.

Agyepong has been visiting various regions including Accra, Dambai, Ho, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Techiman, Sunyani and Goaso. The purpose of his tour was to address party delegates and outline his plans for a downsized government if elected as President.

During a speech in the Oti Region, Agyepong reiterated his commitment to cutting waste in public procurement and ensuring value for money.

He expressed his vision of a “NEW DAWN” and how it is resonating positively with the populace.

Agyepong emphasized the need to reduce the number of ministries and send a strong moral message to the country about tightening belts and leading by example.

In the Volta Region, Agyepong called on delegates to prioritize values, virtues, principles, and rewardlong dedicated service to the party over materialism and the monetization of politics. He urged them to deliver a brighter future for future generations.

Agyepong also stressed the need for exemplary leadership to implement austerity measures and set the economy on a path of sustainable growth.

He emphasized that the party needs a “NEW DAWN” and a flagbearer who represents this in order to enhance their chances of winning the 2024 general elections.

As a former Press Secretary to President John Agyekum Kufuor and a former NPP General Secretary, Agyepong believes he has the necessary skills and experience to help the party retain in power.

He called for an energetic and decisive leader who can reconnect with the party base and earn the trust of the Ghanaian people.

Agyepong indicated by offering himself as the hopeful candidate who can bring a fresh start for Ghana.

He believes that it is time for a drastic departure from the status quo and business as usual for the NPP.

By Vincent Kubi