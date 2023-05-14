Kwabena Donkor Falls At Pru East

In a stunning upset, Emmanuel Kwaku Boam has been chosen to represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its Parliamentary candidate for the Pru East Constituency in the 2024 elections.

Boam was able to unseat the incumbent, Kwabena Donkor, former Power Minister by polling 474 votes against Donkor’s 371 votes. Flawormi Bright Amedo, the third contestant, polled 66 votes.

The announcement of Boam’s victory sent shockwaves through the constituency, with many expressing their surprise at the outcome of the election.

Boam had been considered an underdog in the race, but his grassroots campaign and tireless efforts to connect with voters proved to be a winning strategy.

Speaking to reporters after his victory, Boam expressed his gratitude to the voters who put their faith in him, and pledged to work tirelessly on their behalf.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have been chosen to represent the NDC in the Pru East Constituency,” Boam said. “I am committed to serving the people of this constituency and ensuring that their voices are heard.”

Boam’s victory marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the Pru East Constituency, and sets the stage for what is sure to be a highly contested election in 2024.

By Vincent Kubi