Duffour Jnr Loses As Mahama Ayariga Leads NDC In Bawku

Dr Kwabena Duffuor jnr

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has been re-elected to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of election 2024.

He polled 863 votes in the just-ended NDC primaries.

This means Mr. Ayariga will lead the party for the fourth time in the 2024 general elections.

The former Information Minister contenders Ustarz Jibreal Sahad polled 283 while Theo Braimah Awanzam managed 96 votes.

In the presidential primaries, former president John Dramani Mahama polled 1201 votes, Kojo Bonsu had 24 votes while Kwabena Duffuor who pulled out of the race Friday evening, had 9 votes.

Three votes were rejected.

In the Bolgatanga East Constituency incumbent, Dr. Dominic Akurintinga Ayine polled 292 votes while his closest contender Dr. Emmanuel Aberiinga polled 121 votes.

In the Sekondi constituency, Nyamekye Armah Blay won the parliamentary contest with 502 votes while

Samuel Bissah had 307 votes. Four votes were rejected.

In the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency, Kwabena Duffuor Junior polled 203 votes but lost out to Hajia Nasira Afrah who polled 211 votes.

The incumbent member of Parliament, Alex Adomako Mensah was third with 86 votes, while political science lecturer at KNUST, Prof. Edward Brenya secured 65 votes.

Dzudzorli Gakpe also retained his position as NDC parliamentary candidate for the Keta Constituency.

By Vincent Kubi