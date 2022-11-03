Kwabena Duffuor Declares Presidential Bid For NDC

Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has officially declared his stand to contest the Presidential primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the flagbearer for the 2024 General Elections.

He officially announced this on his Facebook page after addressing a presser on Thursday at the Accra International Press Center.

On his Facebook page he said “Today, I officially announce my intention to contest for the Flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime the party opens nominations. I will offer myself once again to serve the land of my birth with humility and sacrifice when given the chance to do so.”

Dr. Duffuor who has been lacing his booth to contest the NDC Flagbearer race prior to the official declaration said he would gladly accept the challenge to lead the party as the presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.

According to him, he would welcome a decision of the delegates when given the chance to lead the party as its presidential candidate.

Dr Duffuor will be challenging former President John Mahama and Kojo Bonsu, former KMA chief executive for the NDC slot.

He touted his achievements as the Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012 during which he was able to stabilise the foreign exchange rate and maintained a single inflation.

Dr Duffuor as part of his presidential strategy has established a fund dubbed “Ahotor Project” which was even opposed to by some members of the NDC, aimed at assisting the party grassroots to gain financial support to establish themselves.

Dr Duffuor served as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning under the NDC government of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills and former President John Mahama.

Prior to becoming Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, he served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from July 1997 to 2001, and was named as one of the four best Central Bank Governors in the World at an IMF/World Bank meeting in 1999 (Euromoney Publication).

He retired voluntarily from the Bank of Ghana in September 2001, with high commendation from the sitting President for his contribution towards the stabilisation of the Ghanaian economy during his term in office.

Dr Duffuor is the Founder and Senior Advisor to HODA Holdings, an entity with over 15 business enterprises in Insurance, Banking, Real Estates, Farming and Media Conglomerate.

He is also the founder of Institute of Fiscal Studies, an economic policy think-tank.

In the run-up to the 2020 elections, Dr Duffuor led a major campaign in the Ashanti Region especially his native town of Kumawu to woo votes for the NDC.

