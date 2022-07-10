Kwabena Kwabena Fingered In Afia Schwarzenegger, Delay Feud

Controversial showbiz personality Afia Schwarzenegger has opened up about what led to her unending feud with Delay, another socialite.

According to her, an advice musician Kwabena Kwabena gave her started it all.

Speaking on UTV on Saturday she alleged that she was never paid for her role in the popular Afia Schwarzenegger TV series by Delay.

Kwabena Kwabena, she disclosed advised her to draft a contract and give it to Delay.

However, that didn’t sit well with Delay who decided to kick her out of the series.

“When I met Kwabena Kwabena, he advised me that I should get a manager to draft a small contract to Delay else one day my friendship with Delay will turn sour. So, Kwabena Kwabena’s brother known as Akwasi drafted a contract for me to Delay; immediately she got the contract, then she flipped it and said she has removed me from her TV series,” she narrated.

She noted that it was true the contract that brought about the long-standing feud between them.

“Delay said, I have used my red pen to remove you from the series,” she stressed.

“I am a mother, I had children, I didn’t want fame; I wanted money. I also tell people that I seek what my children will eat first before anything else.

“I was the most famous person and the hungriest person in this industry, ” she indicated.

“I swear, the day I was able to eat three square meals was the day I met Fadda Dickson. I had fame, a name but had no money…I work for other radio stations and was paid by Fadda Dickson…I was so famous that I could not even take trotro…people don’t know the sacrifice we made to be here. My life changed the day I met Fadda Dickson,” she added.