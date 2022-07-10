Paul Kagame To Seek Fourth Term As President

Rwanda’s leader, who has been in power for two decades, has said he would consider remaining in office for another 20 years.

Paul Kagame told a French TV channel he would stand for President again at the next election in 2024.

In 2015 he changed the constitution, allowing him to stay until 2034.

In the last presidential election five years ago, official figures showed he won 99% of the vote, which many outside the country dismissed as a sham.

Asked if he would seek re-election, Mr. Kagame, who is 64, said: “I would consider running for another 20 years. I have no problem with that. Elections are about people choosing.”

Human Rights Watch’s Central Africa Director Lewis Mudge told the BBC “what comes as a surprise is that some people are indeed surprised.”