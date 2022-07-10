Let’s Live In Harmony – Nana Addo Urges

National Chief Imam welcoming President Akufo-Addo to the Eid on Saturday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has implored Ghanaians to eschew any differences and live in harmony as Muslims across the world mark Eid Ul-Adha.

He was of the strong conviction that Ghana can only achieve its aim of becoming great and strong nation through unity.

“Let us, on this day, make peace with ourselves and our fellow beings, and hold fast to the rope that Allah has united us with, the rope of Ghana. Only in doing so shall we achieve our aim of making Ghana great and strong,” Akufo-Addo said in a post on his social media handles.

Muslims across the world are marking Eid ul-Adha. Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated by Muslims across the world to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice of his son, Ismail.

It falls on the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar, Dhu al-Hijjah.

By Vincent Kubi