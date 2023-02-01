Kwabena Kwabena Headlines ‘Vitamilk Love Night’

Kwabena Kwabena

Vitamilk is set to host this year’s edition of its annual musical concert dubbed, “Vitamilk Love Night” on Saturday, February 11, at the National Theatre in Accra at 8pm.

The show which has one of Ghana’s popular highlife artistes, Kwabena Kwabena as the headline act, will feature some selected A-list artistes who will perform alongside Kwabena Kwabena.

Kwabena Kwabena, who has a lot of surprises for his fans this year, will thrill fans who will attend the event with all his love songs on both old and current albums.

Patrons who would throng the National Theatre would be thrilled beyond their expectation at the event which will also serve as a social medium that will allow lovers from different backgrounds to network, mingle and be entertained with great music.

Tickets are available via kbkbmuzic.com or by dialing *365*1114#. The ‘Vitamilk Love Night’ concert is powered by Joy Entertainment.