Utility Bills Go Up Today

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has from today, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, increased water and electricity tariffs.

The PURC had earlier announced the decision on Monday, January 16, 2023, and linked it to the present economic challenges.

The end-user tariff for electricity has been increased by 29.96 percent while water has also seen an upward adjustment of 8.3 percent following the conclusion of the PURC’s regulatory processes for quarterly adjustments.

A press release issued by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), indicated the power distributor has already cataloged all unit consumption and the expected cost in a “Reckoner” which explains how the tariff is applied and billed.

“Please note that individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on customer classification and consumption category. The Reckoner will be displayed at all our districts and customer service centres nationwide to guide customers on their electricity purchases.”

“ECG, by this announcement, assures our customers and stakeholders of our commitment to ensuring a smooth implementation of the new tariff.”

Currently, the ECG said it has established customer help desks in all districts and customer service centres to assist, explain and reconcile any challenge.

-BY Daniel Bampoe