Addai-Nimoh Joins NPP Presidential Race

Francis Addai-Nimoh

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh has officially declared his intention to contest the flagbearership of the NPP.

According to him, he possesses all the qualities to make the party set an enviable record of governing to three continuous term.

Mr. Addai-Nimoh has asked the leadership of the party to give equal opportunities to all delegates to elect who to lead them as flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Launching his campaign on Wednesday, February 1, the former Member of Parliament for Mampong said the NPP requires a new face to be the flagbearer.

According to him, the circumstances of our party require a new face as the next presidential candidate, saying that “I am the new face to win the 2023 flagbearer elections.

“A new face must have an unblemished character.

“A face that represents a genuine movement that provides hope to those members who may have been disgruntled.”

The former lawmaker alleged that although he worked to ensure victory for the NPP and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2016 general elections, he was sidelined and not given any appointment.

Nonetheless, he said, he remained loyal to the party.

He said ”Even though I was sidelined I have remained loyal to our party’s core calls which I have been dedicated to since its inception. So whether appointed in public office or not the NPP is for all of us.”

By Vincent Kubi