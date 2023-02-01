18 Lotto Fraudsters Arrested

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has mentioned that some18 persons have been arrested for engaging in fraudulent activities in the industry.

According to NLA, several others facing prosecution over similar crime.

The Director General of the NLA, Sammy Awuku who made this known at the Public Accounts Committee meeting said the Authority is engaging with the National Communications Authority and the National Security to clamp down on scammers who dupe unsuspecting customers under the guise of offering them winning lotto numbers.

He expressed optimism the re-registration of SIM cards would complement efforts at dealing with the menace.

The NLA boss said “They don’t even have a limit, even me as the Director-General, sometimes they create WhatsApp platforms, add you to it, and when you exit, they add you again and even tell you that they can give u winning numbers.

“We reported the matter to the NCA, National Security, and the National Signals Bureau and we have made some tremendous efforts. We have arrested more than 18 people last year and some are also standing trial at various courts but it is an everyday matter and I believe that if there is one agency that is going to benefit from this Sim-Card registration, honestly NLA will be one of them.”

By Vincent Kubi