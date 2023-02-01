Police Probe Cop For Allegedly Killing Civilian With Tase

Perpetual Didier and her late brother Shadrach Eku

The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has started investigations into a viral video in which a woman is accusing an officer of misconduct.

The woman, who identifies herself as gospel musician Perpetual Didier, claimed her brother, Shadrach Eku, was manhandled by a police officer at the West Hills Mall on Monday, leading to his death after he had alleged to have used a tase on the victim.

She said her brother, 32, was due to travel on Tuesday, January 31 and had gone to the Mall to buy a few things for himself.

However, a scuffle broke out between him and an officer, who demanded to inspect his shopping bag.

A statement issued by the police on Tuesday, January 31 said investigations have begun and Madam Perpetual Didier has been contacted to assist.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Victor Dosoo, who issued the statement on behalf of the Director of Public Affairs, assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter.

By Vincent Kubi