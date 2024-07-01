Kwabena Kwabena, Obaapa Collaborate On ‘Fakye Me’

Kwabena Kwabena

Popular Ghanaian highlife musician George Kwabena Adu, known in the music scene as Kwabena Kwabena, is set to release his latest single titled ‘Fakye Me’ featuring Obaapa Christy.

In a recent social media post, Kwabena Kwabena stated the upcoming release aims to bring solace to those who have strayed from their faith, regardless of their past transgressions.

He reflected on the numerous obstacles and challenges he has encountered throughout his two-decade career, and expressed commitment to dedicating his seventh studio album to God.

The song, his first work taken off the ‘God of Restoration’ album, will be available on all digital platforms on July 1, 2024.

This is not the first time Kwabena Kwabena is channeling his creative abilities into the gospel genre. His previous song ‘Bue Kwan’ since its release has become the toast of most gospel music lovers.

Kwabena Kwabena also has an inclination towards writing gospel songs for gospel musicians.

He believes that doing secular music does not bar him from expressing his love to God and enter into thanksgiving or supplication to Him, through same medium.

With a number of danceable hit songs to his credit, Kwabena Kwabena shot into the limelight with his maiden album titled ‘Aso’ which he featured Kontihene in 2004.

Three of the songs were used in the soundtrack of Sparrow Productions’ movie titled ‘The Perfect Picture’.

Some of his hits include ‘Ka Kyere Me’, ‘Trodom’, ‘Adea Waye Me’, ‘Fakye Me’, ‘Me Ne Woa’ among others.

Due to his strong passion for philanthropic work, he set up the Kwabena Kwabena Save A Life Foundation, which has hosted a number of charity concerts to raise funds for the National Cardiothoracic Centre.