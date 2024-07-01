Chris Attoh Foundation Donates To Genesis School

Chris Attoh Foundation

Chris Attoh Foundation, non-governmental organisation, has donated items to support the Genesis School, an educational institution dedicated to providing free education to underprivileged children within Jamestown in Accra.

The foundation presented bags of rice, stationeries, gallons of cooking oil, washing and cleaning detergents, canned tomatoes, drinks, biscuits, among others.

In his remarks, renowned actor and philanthropist, Chris Attoh, said the foundation is a charitable organisation focused on helping people in need. He emphasised the importance of kindness, love, and looking out for each other.

“It is heartening to know that our efforts can make a difference. These are the individuals we need to prioritise, which is why the foundation is concentrating on this area first. We hope to expand our impact in the future. As I mentioned, we cannot accomplish this alone – we are all interconnected. Let’s work together to be the change we want to see.

“Every small act counts. Our goal is to emphasise the importance of taking care of our country and its youth. If we don’t act, they may lose their way, and ultimately, it reflects poorly on us as elders. That’s the essence of our mission. We seek to reach out to anyone who can contribute, providing a new avenue for us all to make a difference together,” he said.

Founder of the School, Racheal Naa Asabea Anang, lauded the foundation for the kind gesture, saying, “We are immensely grateful for the Chris Attoh Foundation’s unwavering commitment to education. Their support will undoubtedly elevate the standard of education we provide and create transformative opportunities for our students.”

Ms. Anang noted that every child has the right to education, stressing that she established the school to provide free education for children within the community.

The founder of the school, appealing to other organisations and individuals for support said, “We provide breakfast, lunch, and stationery to our students at no cost. We are committed to giving these children a good start in life.

“We currently have over 200 children enrolled, and we rely on donations to provide for their needs. A contribution of 100 kilos of food can sustain us for three weeks to a month. We are therefore appealing to others to also come onboard and support us, and we will be forever grateful.”