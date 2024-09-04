Kwabena Kwabena To Perform @ Live Konnect

Kwabena Kwabena

Renowned highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena, known in private life as George Kwabena Adu, will be performing live at Soho, Marina Mall on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

This performance will mark Kwabena Kwabena’s second appearance at Live Konnect.

His debut at the show was back in October 2021, and since then, he has firmly established himself as a fan favourite.

It’s a dance party with the goal of uniting fans of Ghanaian music on one stage to honour the country’s musical heritage.

Kwabena Kwabena, who is credited with a number of hit songs, will put on a passionate performance to ensure that the occasion is one to remember.

He has a lot of surprises for his fans, and will thrill fans at the event with most of his hit songs on both old and current albums.

Some of the songs Kwabena will be performing include ‘Fa Me Saa’, ‘Daakye’, ‘Ahyesi’, ‘Aso’, ‘Bibini’, ‘Debi’, among others.

The event, which will be streamed live on all social platforms, promises to be an unforgettable and exciting experience that invited guests cannot afford to miss.

It is carefully designed to deliver a night of real and ultimate entertainment experience which will be appreciated by everyone who attends.

Tickets for this highly-anticipated event are now available and can be purchased using the short code: 71411*26#.

By George Clifford Owusu