Radicals Evicted From Big Brother Naija

With the ominous tick of a mysterious countdown clock, a near-exposé that kept everyone on edge, and a jaw-dropping post-eviction twist, Sunday night’s Big Brother Naija live show was filled with electrifying tension.

The live eviction show ended on a buzzing note, with dynamic duo Radicals leaving the house in good spirits.

They were up against Aces, Wanni x Handi and Double Kay, who were also on the chopping block.

Radicals came out to an excited, screaming audience, and were themselves very spirited and energetic. “You are leaving how you came in,” remarked impressed host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. He then asked Fairme David why he had said he felt this would be Radicals’ final week in the house.

“I just knew,” Fairme declared. “I was ready to come out – I missed the outside world.”

The week’s Head of House (HoH) were Shatoria, whose reign unfortunately took place during another wager loss for the housemates. With three losses in five weeks, things aren’t looking good for the housemates.

Shatoria handled the wager loss differently from each other. While Shaun was rallying fellow housemates to be positive and to take the loss as a learning curve, Victoria had to be comforted as she took the wager result personally.

Topher and Anita’s age-gate came to a head, with the former finally confessing his real age to the latter. When asked by Ebuka if the issue had finally been put to bed, Topher replied: “Yes, it’s sorted for good. Right now, we’re ready to move past it.” Only time will tell.

Secret husband and wife DoubleKay were nearly outed by Ebuka, who questioned Kassia about her relationship with Kellyrae, saying: “I’m pretty sure besties don’t kiss.” He pointed out that the duo always checks if the coast was clear before kissing. Kassia couldn’t answer Ebuka, giggling nervously instead.

During the course of the eviction show, with less than an hour left on the clock, Ebuka only further stoked curiosity by hinting that a big reveal awaited – but not telling anyone what it was…

Over an hour after the eviction show ended, it was revealed what Biggie was counting down to: after praising the housemates for making it to the halfway mark of the show, he then dissolved the pairs. The housemates were visibly stunned, with some even breaking down in tears.

