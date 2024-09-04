Bnoskka Speaks On Beyonce, Shatta Wale Collaboration

Bnoskka

Renowned Ghanaian music lecturer Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, known in the creative arts industry as Bnoskka, has said that Beyonce’s song, ‘Already’, which she featured Shatta Wale would have won Grammy award if Shatta Wale was a highlife artiste.

Bnoskka, who is also a leading creative arts business and intellectual property consultant, in a recent interview on Adom FM, said the Grammys’ strict genre-specific recognition criteria often pose a challenge for artistes who don’t fit neatly into predefined categories.

He emphasised that Shatta Wale’s highlife style would have aligned seamlessly with the Grammys’ expectations, making his contribution to ‘Already’ a strong contender for the prestigious award.

Bnoskka noted that fellow Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy’s chances of winning a Grammy remain slim unless he adapts to the Grammys’ stringent guidelines and takes inspiration from vanguards like Rocky Dawuni.

Bnoskka’s commentary has raised important questions about the Grammys’ genre-specific biases and the importance of artistic adaptability in the ever-evolving music landscape.