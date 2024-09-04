Bishop Bowers School To Mark 50th Milestone

Frederick Pokoo-Aikins, Chairman of the Planning Committee

Bishop Bowers School is poised to celebrate a momentous milestone with the launch of its Golden Jubilee on September 28, 2024, at the school’s Primary Compound in Laterbiokorshie, Accra.

Themed “50 Years of Holistic Catholic Education: The story of Bishop Bowers,” the event will commemorate five decades of nurturing young minds through high-quality, faith-based education.

Activities lined up for the 50th anniversary celebration include candlelight procession and homecoming, cleanup at Korle Bu Polyclinic and City of God, health walk and health screening, quiz competition among sister schools, drama, and cultural performances, BBS bazaar and family day out, dinner and fundraising, grand durbar and thanksgiving mass.

The celebration will bring together a host of distinguished guests, including the Archbishop of Accra, Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, Mrs. Antoinette Kwofie, Chief Financial Controller of MTN Ghana and an alumna of Bishop Bowers School; will serve as the Chairperson for the occasion.

In his remarks, Mr. Frederick Pokoo-Aikins, Chairman of the Planning Committee, highlighted the significance of the celebration, noting that the school has organised a series of activities to underscore the value of education to individuals, organisations, communities, and the nation.

The year-long festivities will culminate in a grand durbar scheduled for September 2025.

Expressing her excitement about the upcoming celebrations, Sr. Matilda Quist, the headmistress of Bishop Bowers School, said, “Members of the school community and alumni are delighted to be celebrating this milestone. This is a great opportunity to further strengthen our school, deepen professional bonds, and make an even greater impact nationally, continentally, and globally.”

By George Clifford Owusu