Marhaba FM Supports 11th Hole- In- Heart Patient At Korle Bu

Alhaji Abdulahi Baba (3rd R), Dr. Entua-Mensah (3rd L), and others in a group photograph with the patient

Marhaba FM, a private Zongo radio station based in Accra has donated a sum of $6,400 towards the surgical operation for Abdul Rahman Yussif, a three-year old hole-in-heart patient.

The presentation was done at the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra.

The radio station was able to raise through a benevolent organisation and the public support, an amount of $6,400 out of the $8,500 being the cost of the surgical procedure.

At a brief ceremony, the CEO of Marhaba FM, Alhaji Abdulahi Baba Sharrif while presenting the cheque, said the media station has since 2012 supported 11 patients with such challenges.

The beneficiaries are Sakina Abdul Rahman, whose surgery was performed in May 2012 costing an amount $6,000, followed by Aliyu Abdul Rauf October in 2013 at the cost of $6,000, and Wham Amadu in May 2014 at the cost of $6,000.

The rest are Salifu Muntari in June 2014 at $6,000, Seidu Muzammuru and Ibrahim Salim in August 2015 at the cost of $15,000, Abubakari Abdul-Mumuni in April 2016 at $8,000, Seidu Aliyu in May 2018 at the cost of $7,000, Hawa Bukari in May 2020 at $6,500 and Nahimatu Abdul Aziz in March 2021 at the cost of $6,000.

“Today’s donation marks our 11th time helping the centre to perform hole-in-heart surgeries for needy patients who cannot afford to pay their bills. This donation is made possible by our Zongo brothers and sisters living in North America who have donated huge sums of money to support our good cause, and other individuals in the country,” he said.

Alhaji Abdulahi Baba highlighted the challenges faced in mobilising resources to cover the cost of the surgery, stating, “This year’s fund mobilisation has been one of the most difficult ones, and it is a result of the dollar rate on the capital market.”

He also appealed to the government to scrap duties imposed on surgical and medical equipment.

“These duties on the medical equipment contribute to the high cost of medical bills which is burdening the ordinary Ghanaian. Something must be done about the duties imposed on medical equipment,” he pointed out.

On his part, the Director of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Dr. Kow Entua-Mensah, applauded Alhaji Abdullai Baba and his team for the years of supporting the centre to cover the medical bills of needy patients.

He said, “Marhaba FM has demonstrated the importance and power of community radio in our society. Imagine all radio stations emulating what they have been doing over the years, things will be different.”

Dr. Entua-Mensah called on individuals and organisations to emulate the example of Marhaba FM.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke