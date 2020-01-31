Kwadaso Delegates Buy Forms For Aspirant

Vincent Frimpong Manu

The Kwadaso delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region are using their own contributions to buy nomination forms at a cost of GH¢2,000 for an aspirant in the upcoming party primaries.

The delegates insist Vincent Frimpong Manu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Middle Belt Development Authority, is the delegates’ choice to lead the NPP as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso.

Elliot Marfo, the NPP Secretary for Edwenase Sea School Polling Station, on behalf of the NPP delegates, stated, “We used our own money to buy the forms to prove to the people that Vincent is the obvious choice.”

According to him, even though Mr. Frimpong has the resources to buy his own forms, their action is ample evidence that the Middle Belt CEO has the total support of the party and the people of Kwadaso.

“Vincent Frimpong hails from Ohwimase and he also stayed at Asuoyeboa, which are both located in the Kwadaso Constituency. He is also a staunch member of the NPP in the Kwadaso Constituency.

“Vincent Frimpong is well educated; he has international and local links; he is respectful; a visionary; hardworking; a good listener and development-oriented. These facts show that he is the best for the Kwadaso Constituency,” he said.

Mr. Marfo said the NPP delegates had ‘assessed’ all the aspirants in the upcoming party race, and they are convinced that Vincent Frimpong “is miles ahead of the other competitors and so we have settled on him.”

According to him, the delegates interact with the grassroots in the Kwadaso Constituency “and they are all rallying behind Vincent Frimpong to lead the NPP to retain the Kwadaso seat and lead the constituency to greater things.”

Vincent Frimpong previously served as the Ghana Country Director of World Cocoa Foundation, with oversight on programmes in Nigeria.

He was the Ghana Country Manager (cocoa) of Solidaridad, where he also coordinated cocoa projects in Nigeria, Cameroon and Cote D’Ivoire, among other enviable positions.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi