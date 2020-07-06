Kwadwo Wiafe Laid To Rest

The Late Kwadwo Wiafe

Kwadwo Wiafe, the late Neat FM presenter and wedding MC, was over the weekend laid to rest at a solemn burial ceremony after his funeral at Tabora in Accra.

The funeral brought together friends, family and colleagues who defied Saturday’s rains to pay their last respect to the departed creative.

Kwadwo Wiafe, 33, died in June at the Nyaho Medical Centre after a short illness. He left behind a wife and three children.

Until his unfortunate demise, Wiafe was an employee of Despite Media, owners of Peace FM, UTV and Neat FM. He worked as the host of Ye Ko Fie on Neat FM.