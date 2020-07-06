J. Derobie Dedicates Debut EP To Natives Of Nungua

J. Derobie

Dancehall sensation J. Derobie is out with his debut EP titled ‘Nungua Diaries’.

It was released on Friday under emPawa Africa to keep up with the label’s commitment to providing the best content for music fans.

The six-song EP, which takes its name from the Accra community where J. Derobie grew up, contains a mix of dancehall, Afrobeats and Afro-dancehall tracks with production from Guilty Beatz, Uche B, UglyOnIt and Beatz Fada.

Songs on the EP include ‘Woyoo’, ‘Journey’, ‘My People’, ‘Ginger Me’, ‘Fake Friend’ and ‘Get That’.

Derobie, born Derrick Obobbie Junior, is one of Ghana’s new dancehall sensations who are doing very well on the music scene.

He was discovered by Mr. Eazi through his emPawa 100 project which involved shooting music videos for 100 upcoming artistes.

His song ‘Poverty’ became an instant hit which gave him his breakthrough. Before ‘Poverty’, he had released ‘Awuradee’, ‘Vim’ and ‘Odo Yewu’.

Having courted the attention of great dancehall musicians like Popcaan, Kranium, Shatta Wale and the likes, the new dancehall act is making great strides with his new music.

The EP is expected win him more fan base in the coming weeks.

By Francis Addo