Kwahu – Abetifi Health Service Gets PPE

As part of measures to fight the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the Kwahu – East District Assembly in the Eastern Region has donated over 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the District Health Directorate in the area.

Other items presented were 50 Hairnet, 50 rubber aprons, 15 Goggles, 50 Stence Gowns, 20 Face Masks, 50 pieces of Veronica Buckets, 50 pieces of Hand Washing Bowls, 50 Gallons of Hand Sanitizers, 100 pieces of tissue papers, 10 pieces of reflectors and a host of others.

The District Chief Executive, Isaac Agyapong told DGN Online after the presentation that they were supporting the President’s effort to curb the COVID- 19 which is ravaging world economies.

He said the district’s preparedness to protect health workers to manage suspected cases in the various Clinics, Health centres and CHPS compounds in the District is on course.

He commended the District Health Directorate for working assiduously to meet the health demands of the people in spite of the challenges.

He urged them to continue to offer selfless services to the people and assured the assembly’s commitment to complement government’s efforts in the fight against the disease.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kwahu – Abetifi