Kwahumanhene Gets ADB Board Chair

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II

The Omanhene of Kwahu Traditional Council in the Eastern Region, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, has been appointed the chairman of the board of directors of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

The youngest Omanhene takes over the role of Mr Alex Bernasko, a legal practitioner who served as chairman of the nine-member board of the Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) during the first term of President Akufo-Addo.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, in his new role, is expected to support the management and staff of ADB to pursue the vision of the bank which is to be the People’s bank, harnessing the transformational power of agribusiness for wealth creation.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II is known in private life as Eugene Asante Boadi, and he is a Chartered Accountant by profession. At a very young age of just 34 years, he was enstooled as the King of Kwahu in 2017.

In Suhum, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II schooled at SOS then enrolled at Association International School in Accra where he had his Kindergarten to JSS 3 education.

In 1998, he completed his BECE and proceeded to St. Peters in Kwahu on 5th February 1999 where he read business.

He was admitted to the University of Ghana, Legon in 2002 to study business administration, accounting options, and completed in 2006. He joined KPMG just after school as an Audit Associate and worked with them till about 2009. He left for the USA to pursue a master’s program in Finance and Investment Banking at Lincoln University.

He returned to Ghana in December 2010 after completing the same. He secured a 6-month consultancy job with Goldfields Ghana Limited, Damang, specifically to do Asset Verification in 2011. Three months into the contract, a management staff, the capital accountant of Goldfields Ghana Limited resigned and he was asked to take up the position.

He worked in the space till 2013 when he left to start his consultancy. In 2017, he was enstooled as the Omanhene of Kwahu Traditional Area.

BY Daniel Bampoe