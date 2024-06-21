Kwame Blay Threatens Legal Action Against Ablakwa Over State Capture Claims

Kwame Blay and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Tensions escalated in the political arena as Kwame Blay, son of former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay, issued a stern warning to Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, threatening legal action in response to allegations of illegal land acquisition involving the Blay family.

The controversy unfolded following Ablakwa’s claims that the Blay family was engaged in illicit maneuvers to procure land from the Labadi Beach Hotel, a state-owned property situated in Accra.

The accusations ignited a heated exchange between the two parties, with Mr. Blay demanding an apology from Ablakwa, journalist Johnnie Hughes, and Media General’s management, while alluding to potential legal consequences.

Undeterred by the mounting pressure, Ablakwa maintained his stance and dared Mr. Blay to pursue the matter in court, hinting at forthcoming revelations concerning what he described as ‘state capture.’

In a candid discussion with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Kwame Blay expressed incredulity at Ablakwa’s assertions, denouncing them as baseless attacks that tarnished his family’s reputation.

He emphasized the detrimental impact of such unfounded claims on their standing in society and vowed swift legal retaliation.

Blay asserted, “It is so preposterous that a gentleman like Ablakwa himself would come and spew such utter rubbish. It is unfair that you drag our good name through the mud. By the middle of next week, he will hear from our lawyers strongly and in different phases. He has named three individuals, so he should tread carefully.”

By Vincent Kubi