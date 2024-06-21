Joselyn Dumas Is Caveman Watches Ambassador

Joselyn Dumas

A month after making NFL giant Jeremiah Owusu as brand ambassador, leading Ghanaian-made luxury watch brand, Caveman Watches has announced celebrated actress, entrepreneur and media personality, Joselyn Dumas as a brand ambassador.

According to the founder and CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, Ms. Dumas’ multifaceted career, elegance, charisma, influential presence in the entertainment industry and dedication to promoting African culture make her an ideal representative for Caveman Watches.

Speaking to the media, he revealed that, this partnership aims to elevate the brand’s presence both locally and internationally, aligning with its vision of promoting African excellence in luxury craftsmanship.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joselyn Dumas to the Caveman family. Her commitment to excellence and her passion for African heritage perfectly resonate with our brand values. Joselyn embodies the spirit of sophistication and timeless elegance that Caveman Watches stands for,” Mr. Dzamefe said.

He added that as part of the partnership, Joselyn Dumas will feature prominently in Caveman Watches’ upcoming advertising campaigns, social media promotions, CSR and high-profile events, and also lead the female aspects of the brand’s collection. Her involvement is expected to enhance the brand’s visibility and appeal to a broader audience, including women fashion enthusiasts and watch collectors.

Joselyn Dumas expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “I am honoured to be part of the Caveman Watches journey. This brand represents the pinnacle of African ingenuity and craftsmanship. I am eager to help showcase these beautiful timepieces to the world and promote the rich cultural heritage they embody.”

Caveman Watches has quickly risen to prominence in the luxury watch market, renowned for its handcrafted timepieces that merge traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. The brand’s dedication to quality and attention to detail has garnered a loyal customer base and international recognition.