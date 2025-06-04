Kwasi Appiah Among Coach Of The Year Nominees

Kwasi Appiah

SUDAN NATIONAL team head coach, Kwasi Appiah, has been nominated for the prestigious Coach of the Year award at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards.

Appiah, a former Black Stars boss, earned the nod after leading Sudan to qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Under his guidance, the Falcons of Jediane have also emerged as strong contenders for a 2026 FIFA World Cup spot, collecting 12 points from six qualifying games — just one point behind Group B leaders, DR Congo.

He faces stiff competition from three local-based tacticians who have made headlines this season. Frimpong Manso, head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, has overseen an outstanding campaign, with the Miners currently leading the Ghana Premier League standings on 60 points, with one game to go.

Nations FC’s Kassim Ocansey also makes the shortlist after an impressive debut season in the top flight. His side is level on points with Gold Stars and in contention for a historic maiden league title.

Fiifi Parker-Hanson rounds out the nominees. He made history by guiding Division One side Golden Kicks to the final of the 2025 FA Cup — the first time a second-tier club has achieved the feat since 2016.

The 2025 Ghana Football Awards will take place on June 14 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, celebrating excellence across all levels of Ghanaian football.