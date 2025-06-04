Chelsea To Pay £5m Sancho Penalty To Man United

Jadon Sancho

CHELSEA HAVE opted not to sign winger Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis and will instead pay a £5 million penalty to send the player back to Manchester United.

However, the Blues have expressed their interest to AC Milan in signing France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Sancho moved to Stamford Bridge on loan last summer after his relationship with former United manager Erik ten Hag broke down.

United, who signed Sancho for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, are happy for the 25-year-old to leave.

Chelsea did not pay a loan fee for the player and covered just half of his reported £300,000-a-week wages.

The Blues had agreed an obligation to buy Sancho for a fee of about 25m if they finished higher than 14th in the Premier League, which they did – or pay to get out of the deal.

However, the club and the player’s representatives have not been able to agree on a contract for Sancho, who would have had to take a pay cut from his deal at United.

The England forward has a year remaining on his United contract, and the club still owe £17m to Dortmund.