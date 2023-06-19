Kweku Flick Bounces Back With ‘Rastaman’

Kweku Flick

After dominating the musical streets with his recent ‘High’ song, Kweku Flick is set to unleash another mind-blowing single, ‘Rastaman’, on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Fresh off the back of a successful ‘King of Melodies’ EP, Kweku Flick has a new message for the street in his first single of the year.

The upcoming release has kept social media buzzing, with some netizens highly anticipating the song by Kweku Flick, who always drops astounding tunes.

The ‘Rastaman’ single connotes a tale of pure lyrical masterpiece from the music gem who is known for his vocal prowess.

Produced by Ghanaian Stallion, the song unlocks the real life happening on the streets and has been expertly crafted to create a soothing and uplifting vibe for the soul and mind.

Kweku Flick has in the past few years thrilled Ghanaians with some music masterpieces, including ‘Money’, ‘No Sleeping’, ‘Ewiase’, and ‘Black Stars’, among others, which have received accolades.

The song will be released on all digital streaming platforms on Friday, June 23, 2023.