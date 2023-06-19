Stonebwoy Commissions Four Borehole Projects

Stonebwoy at the ceremony

Celebrated dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has commissioned a transformative project that brings access to clean water to four communities in need, through his charity organisation, The Livingstone Foundation (TLF).

The initiative is a concerted effort by the celebrated Ghanaian-international musician and his charity foundation to address the dire consequences of illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey, as well as improve the lives of affected communities.

This project aims to provide sustainable access to clean water, bringing hope and relief to areas burdened by the devastating environmental impact of illegal mining.

The four communities chosen to benefit from the mechanised borehole project were carefully selected based on their urgent need for reliable access to clean water.

These communities, which had previously relied on distant water sources or unsafe alternatives, were facing daily struggles that impacted their health, education, and economic opportunities as a result of unlawful mining activities by Chinese, other foreign and Ghanaian nationals.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by community leaders, government officials as well as members of the charity organisation.

In a speech, Stonebwoy emphasised the organisation’s unwavering dedication to supporting communities in need.

“The borehole projects we are commissioning today are not just about providing clean water; they represent our commitment to restoring dignity, health, and hope to these communities,” he said.

“We firmly believe that access to clean water is a basic human right, and it is our duty to ensure that no community suffers from water scarcity. By commissioning these boreholes, we are not only providing a lifeline; we are fostering resilience, empowering individuals, and igniting positive change,” he added.

Dr. Louisa Satekla, the director of TLF, highlighted the importance of collective action in addressing the challenges faced by mining-affected communities. She emphasised: “Through these borehole projects, we aim to alleviate the hardships caused by water scarcity and contamination. It is crucial for us to come together, support these communities, and create a path towards sustainable recovery.”