Rocky Dawuni Headlines Music Haven Festival

Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian reggae artiste Rocky Dawuni will headline the Music Haven 2023 Festival, which will take place in Schenectady, New York from July 8-14.

Dawuni, who is known for his blend of reggae, afrobeat, highlife, and soul music, will perform on July 9.

The Ghanaian award-winning artiste, who continues to raise the flag of Ghana high on the international music scene, is billed to perform alongside a number of selected international acts.

Dawuni and his 11-piece All Star Band will perform some of their greatest hits that represent a fusion of reggae, soul and traditional African sounds at the event.

He is a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa and has worked with a number of organisations to promote social justice and environmental sustainability.

The Music Haven festival is a celebration of music and performing arts from around the world. In addition to Dawuni, the festival will feature performances by artistes from Ghana, Andalusia, Ireland, Texas, Gambia, Louisiana, South Asia, Georgia, and Stratford-upon-Avon, England.

“This summer, our musical journeys will cross seven distinct bodies of water,” said Producing Artistic Director Mona Golub.

“We’ll gather to hear spectacular global artistes who have not played these parts before, welcome back some old friends who have dazzled the world since they last graced our stage, and showcase, as special guests, some of the finest talents our region has to offer.”