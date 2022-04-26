Kweku Flick To Drop EP

Kweku Flick

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste, Andy Osei Sarfo, also known as Kweku Flick, is set to release his maiden Extended Play (EP), after his exploits in Ghana’s music industry.

The sensational vocalist, after his first hit single, ‘Money’, has made significant strides in his early career, with many entertainment pundits touting him as one of the future stars of Ghana’s music.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment ahead of the EP release next month, Kweku Flick said the project was a testament that highlife still lives on but had taken a different form. Kweku Flick said he is the new face of highlife music, and his kind of music is fused with the feel of ‘Asakaa’, a Ghanaian drill that uses street slang.

When asked about the content of his upcoming EP, Kweku Flick said, “The upcoming EP is a fusion of highlife, afro-fusion, and afrobeat.”

“I seek to empower and motivate the youth with my melodies. It is my first pack of songs, and fans should be assured of getting some good rhythms,” he added.

Kweku Flick’s recently released ‘Ewiase’ single, which is part of the upcoming EP, has been making waves in the country.