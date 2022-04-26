Prosthetic Leg For Police Officer

Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako, who was flown to Hamburg, Germany to have a new prosthetic leg fixed on him to aid his mobility, has returned.

The police officer was shot by armed robbers in May 2007 at Nsawam during which he sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh, leading to the amputation of his leg.

The total cost of the trip and treatment were fully paid for by the Police Administration from the President Akufo-Addo initiative, the Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund (PEMIF). He is the first beneficiary of the fund.

Chief Inspector Anako returned to Ghana on March 30, 2022, with his wife, wearing his new prosthetic leg and walking with ease.

A statement released by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service has indicated that two other police officers who are beneficiaries of the fund are currently undergoing medical care.

“The Police Administration prioritises the health and well-being of its personnel and through the Emergency Medical Intervention Fund, will continue to provide financial support to police officers whenever the need arises,” the statement signed by Supt Alexander K. Obeng disclosed.

By Linda Tenya