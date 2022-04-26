Minimise PAS Volumes During Prayers, Muslims Urged

The Director-General, Operations, of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Mohammed Fuseini Suraj, has cautioned Muslims against using Public Address Systems (PAS) to inconvenience others during their times of prayer.

In the last ten days of the Ramadan fast, especially when the Muslim faithful are enjoined to engage in lots of supplications and intercessions, especially during the wee times of the night, DCOP Suraj said “the PA should not be used to disturb others. It should be toned down.”

Members of the faith, he said, should make Islam attractive so that others would join.

Speaking as a guest speaker during the special Ramadan Quranic recitation and prayers organised by the Greater Accra Regional Commander, Singlana DCOP Seidu Iddi, to pray for the Ghana Police Service, other security agencies and the nation, he also cautioned Muslims against unruly conduct during the forthcoming Eid Ul Fitr.

The theme of the occasion was “Towards A Shared Collective Responsibility For Security In Ghana.”

Now that the COVID-19 protocols have been relaxed, and open air congregational prayers permitted as said by the Vice President, he appealed to Muslims to be circumspect in their conduct.

The tendency for such youth to sit in open vehicles rather dangerously should be avoided.

The police have at their disposal intelligent technology which can fish out acts of criminality.

To mothers, he said “take care of your kids when you go for the congregational prayers on Eid day because the case of missing children is rampant on such occasions.”

Muslim youth, he observed, top the list of motorbike riders and some of them do not abide by road traffic regulations. “Those who disregard such regulations should not count on the intervention of the regional commander and myself in such circumstances because the law must work,” he added.

The Singlana, the Regional Police Commander who was chairman of the occasion endorsed the appeal and caution of the Operations Commander when he demanded of Muslims to be disciplined.

He charged Muslims to be development-oriented and to be disciplined in whatever they do.

The last ten days of the Ramadan fasting, he said, should not be used to disturb others who might be resting in various homes.

The prayer session at the Accra Police Central Mosque was graced by representatives of sister security agencies who offered speeches of solidarity and admonitions to Muslims.

Also present were heads of Dagomba community in the various suburbs of Accra.

Prizes were awarded to persons who supported the cause of Islam in the Police Service.

By A.R. Gomda