Police Hunt Man Who Defiled Girl, 8

An eight-year-old girl has been hospitalised after an unknown person now on the run defiled her.

The innocent girl (name withheld) was said to have been lured into an uncompleted building and defiled whilst she was returning home from school.

Unfortunately, the girl developed some serious health complications after the incident, as she could hardly walk properly. She also bled profusely from her private part.

The incident occurred at Atonsu, a community in the Asokwa Municipality near Kumasi on April 21, 2022.

“Complainant Adzodi Akwasi Justice of Atonsu Kumasi reported that on 21/04/2022 about 1300 hours, he detected that his eight-year-old daughter came home from school limping.

“That victim reported that a certain young man lured her to an uncompleted building under the pretext of sending her and in the process forcibly had sex with her.

“That the victim was bleeding from her vagina and was rushed to SDA Hospital Ahinsan, where she was admitted,” part of the police document, sighted by the paper, noted.

The police said the victim was visited by the case officer and was issued with Police Medical Report form, adding that the girl’s health condition has not been improving.

“The medical officer said victim condition is not improving and as such may be referred to KATH, Kumasi. Victim cannot talk, hence no statement was obtained from her,” the police added.

The police said no arrest has been made yet in connection with the defiling of the young and innocent girl, assuring that they (police) would surely apprehend the culprit.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi