Sarkodie, Others Steal Show In France

Three of Ghana’s sensational artistes, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Kwabena Kwabena, last Saturday thrilled music fans at an event dubbed ‘Accra In Paris’ concert held in France.

Put together by the French Embassy in Ghana, in partnership with media personality Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray) and his Empire Protocol, the event brought together music lovers in and around France on one stage to celebrate Ghanaian music.

It witnessed historic live performances from Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Kwabena Kwabena, as they took turns to perform, alongside their French counterparts, Passi and Orti.

It was an action-packed night with thrilling performances displayed on stage by the artistes. It was a night of irresistible performance, with fans demanding for more.

Known for delivering mid and fast tempo songs, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Kwabena Kwabena dished out most their popular danceable songs.

Their performances at the event will be remembered as the best put up by any Ghanaian artiste in France this year.

France-based acts, Passi and Orti who are already household names did not disappoint either, as they also performed collaborations they had with Ghanaian acts.

Videos and pictures of the event thronged social media, as fans continue to debate on which artiste performed best.

The first leg of this initiative dubbed ‘Paris in Accra’, which was held at Alliance Française in Accra in November last year, saw a mammoth crowd of music lovers present, including dignitaries such as EIB Network’s CEO, Bola Ray, and French Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie-Avé.

BY George Clifford Owusu