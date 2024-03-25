Kwesi Ahwoi Begs Over Reckless Naana Jane Comment

Kwesi Ahwoi

Kwesi Ahwoi, a senior member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has come forward to apologize for a controversial comment he made at a reception organized by the Church Street group of NDC faithful last Thursday.

The comment in question suggested that if John Mahama were to win the 2024 general elections, he may not serve his full four-year term, drawing a parallel to the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Mahama’s running mate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang should then prepare to take over from him.

In a statement, Ahwoi expressed his regret for the wrong impression his comment has created, emphasizing that it was never his intention to suggest that Mahama would not serve his full term.

He admitted to misspeaking on the occasion and acknowledged the criticisms, despite some of them being based on a misinterpretation of his statement.

Ahwoi also highlighted that Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, in her response to his toast, clarified the misinterpretation caused by his statement and affirmed her certainty that Mahama would win the 2024 elections and serve his full term.

While Ahwoi expressed his sincere apology to Mahama, Opoku-Agyemang, and the leadership and members of the NDC, he called for unity behind their flag-bearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming December 2024 elections.

“I have taken notice of the unfortunate controversy that has arisen as a result of a comment I made at a reception organized last Thursday by the Churchstreet group of NDC faithfuls for Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate to our esteemed flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

“I sincerely regret the wrong impression that my comment has created. Indeed, it was not my intention, and never will it be my intention to pray that H.E. John Mahama does not serve his full four-year term when he wins the 2024 general elections.

“I concede that I misspoke on the occasion. I accept the criticisms in good faith, even though some of the criticisms arise out of a deliberate misrepresentation of my statement,” Kwesi Ahwoi begging statement said.

The initial comment made by Ahwoi, which compared the potential fate of Mahama to that of late President Mills, sparked controversy at the reception. Many attendees were taken aback by the remarks, including Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a prominent member of the Churchstreet group, who left the celebration midway.

The insensitivity of Ahwoi’s comments raised concerns among guests, particularly as Kofi Mills, the son of late President Mills, and Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Mahama’s niece and spokesperson, were present at the event. Speculation surrounding Mahama’s health and unexpected succession, similar to the passing of President Mills in 2012, has since been circulated on social media.

The Ahwoi brothers, known for their influence within the NDC, played a significant role in the political career of President Mills.

Their office on Churchstreet has long been considered a center of power within the party.

Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination, allegedly sponsored by the Ahwoi brothers, has been viewed as a revival and extension of their influence.

However, concerns about her age and perceived lack of ambition have been raised, with her selection seen as a safe choice for the NDC’s running mate in 2024.

As the NDC prepares for the December 2024 elections, Ahwoi’s comment has sparked discussions about succession within the party, prompting speculation about who could potentially succeed Mahama.

By Vincent Kubi