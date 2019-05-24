Kwesi Appiah Names Andre Ayew As New Black Stars Captain

André Ayew

Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has named André Ayew as the permanent captain of the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

This follows a meeting with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) after which approval and full backing was granted to the plans of the coach.

Ayew replaces Asamoah Gyan, as captain of the Black Stars.

Gyan, who has captained the Black Stars for a record seven years has been elevated to the position of “General Captain”.

Subsequently, Kwadwo Asamoah has been named the deputy captain.

President of the GFA-NC Dr Kofi Amoah has called on all stakeholders and citizens to support the transition whilst the Black Stars prepare their assault and conquest of Africa at AFCON 2019.

–Ghanafa.org