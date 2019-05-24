22 Prostitutes, 75 Others Arrested At Odawna Railway

A total of 97 suspected criminals have been arrested around the Odaw railway station in Accra.

They include 22 women who were alleged to be prostitutes plying their trade on the railway track.

Others are suspected drug peddlers and pickpockets who converged at the station sometimes at dawn to plan their criminal activities.

DSP Emmanuel Ofori Asante, District Commander of Railway Police Accra, made this known in an interview with the media on Friday in Accra when the Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, visited the Accra Railway Station to engage traders.

He indicated 14 out of the 97 suspects were arrested on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 while 12 were nabbed on Friday, May 24.

According to him, several of the suspects have been charged and granted bail.

Some, he said, were being processed for court.

According to him, some of them planned their criminal activities from the line and went into execution sometimes around 3:00am or 5:00am.

He said personnel from the railway police command have been swooping in on the criminals and would continue to do so.

BY Melvin Tarlue