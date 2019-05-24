Chief Released In Child Defilement Inquiry

The Apagyahene of Dadeaso traditional area in the Ashanti Region, Nana Kofi Asumaning has been released on an inquiry bail over a charge of defiling a 12 year-old girl at Freso where he is the odikro of the farming community in the Bosome-Freho District.

The chief, believed to be in his 40s, was arrested and put behind bars after the girl alleged she was sexually assaulted on two occasions by the traditional leader.

She claimed she had gone to the chief’s house to collect GH¢10 meant for the payment of some firewood the suspect bought from her mother when the alleged incident occurred.

According to court document cited by DAILY GUIDE, the girl claimed the chief defiled her on the first of her visit and warned her not to disclose the incident to the mother, promising to pay the money the next day.

It said the chief repeated his action, forcing the girl to run back home with tears after he allegedly refused to honour his bargaining.

Nana Kofi Asumaning, DAILY GUIDE gathered, denied any wrong doing, professing his innocence during initial police interrogation shortly after his arrest.

A Bekwai Circuit Court presided over by Fredrick Nawura granted the chief a GH¢20,000 bail with one surety to re-appear on June 7, 2019 after lawyer for the accused had argued that the medical form (signed by a physician assistant) was not authenticated by a medical doctor.

This was also beside the point that no document supported the age of the child. An investigation into the alleged incident is continuing.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi