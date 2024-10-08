Kwesi Appiah Quits GFA EXCO Role

Kwesi Appiah

Former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah, has announced his temporary resignation from his position as an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

This decision follows a directive from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which informed Appiah via the GFA that he needed to step down from one of his roles ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers between Ghana and Sudan.

Appiah is currently the head coach of the Sudanese national team while also serving on the GFA Executive Council.

CAF’s request aims to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

In light of this directive, Appiah has temporarily stepped back from his Executive Council duties until November.

His spokesperson, Asante Forkuo, stated, “Coach Kwesi Appiah has temporarily stepped aside as an Executive Council member of the GFA until the end of November 2024. This decision, in response to the CAF communication copied to the GFA, was made to prevent any conflict of interest. Since the AFCON qualifiers began, Appiah has refrained from participating in all EXCO activities.”

Appiah was elected to the GFA Executive Council representing Asante Kotoko.

The first match in the doubleheader against Sudan is scheduled for Thursday, October 10, at the Accra Stadium, with the return leg taking place on October 14 at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Libya.