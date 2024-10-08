Fans Throw Beer At Player

Jurickson Profar (right) was targeted by Dodgers fans

The San Diego Padres’ play-off match with the Los Angeles Dodgers was stopped for almost 10 minutes when supporters threw baseballs and beer at a player.

Game two of the National League Division Series was delayed in the seventh innings when Padres’ Jurickson Profar was subjected to abuse from Dodgers fans.

Profar riled supporters at Dodger Stadium when he caught Mookie Betts’ hit by leaning over the advertising boards and celebrating.

The 31-year-old hopped away with the ball in hand and maintained eye-contact with the home crowd.

Tensions had threatened to spill over in the sixth innings when Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty and Padres baseman Manny Machado were embroiled in an angry exchange.

Machado accused Flaherty of intentionally body-shotting batter Fernando Tatis with his pitch, known as ‘plunking’.

The incident stoked anger among the home crowd and the game was stopped in the seventh inning when a fan hurled a baseball in Profar’s direction. As Profar went to notify the umpire, another was thrown at him.

Profar was escorted away from the home fans by security and the Padres outfield players gathered together as one but, after eventually dispersing, Dodgers fans then threw beer at Profar.