EC Clarifies Timeline For Revised Provisional Voter Register

Jean Mensa – Chairperson of Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set the record straight on the timeline for releasing the revised provisional voter register (PVR).

In a statement issued on October 8, 2024, the EC denied claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it promised to make the revised PVR available within a week after the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on October 1.

According to the EC, its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, never indicated that the revised PVR would be made available within a week.

Instead, she stated that the commission would provide the revised PVR to political parties and upload it online within two weeks or earlier.

This clarification comes amid heightened tensions ahead of Ghana’s 2024 elections.

Background of the Issue

The controversy surrounding the voter register is not new.

In previous elections, opposition parties have raised concerns about the accuracy and transparency of the registration process.

In 2020, the EC faced criticism for its handling of the voter registration exercise, with some parties alleging irregularities and discrepancies in the register.

-BY Daniel Bampoe