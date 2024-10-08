Mahama Preaches Peace Outside, But Refuses To Sign Peace Pact

John Dramani Mahama (M)

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured the West African Elders Forum of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) commitment to peaceful elections on December 7.

However, this pledge comes after Mr Mahama and the NDC refused to sign a peace pact proposed by the National Peace Council, aimed at promoting peaceful elections.

The NDC flagbearer met with the West African Elders Forum delegation, led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the Electoral Commission (EC) and stakeholders to ensure fair processes leading up to the elections.

“We all want a peaceful election, but a peaceful election is predicated on the groundwork and the preparation that is done before the election,” Mahama said.

He added “If we get everything right in the lead-up, the election will be peaceful and successful.”

Despite this assurance, Mahama’s refusal to sign the peace pact has raised concerns about his commitment to peace.

The National Peace Council had appealed to the NDC to sign the pact, but they declined.

This development has sparked debate about Mahama’s sincerity in promoting peace during the elections.

Critics argue that his words are hollow without a tangible commitment to peace, as represented by the peace pact.

In a previous meeting with the clergy, Mahama stated, “I’m committed to peace because I’m a peaceful person.”

However, his actions suggest otherwise .

–BY Daniel Bampoe